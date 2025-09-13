 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970758 Edited 13 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added option to now copy color from walls,

  • Added unique event decoration item: Cozy Job Simulator Frog,

  • Improved the logo to make it easier to read and give a more cozy-vibe, hope you like it!,

  • Fixed bug that would hide the color-picking behind settings in management computer,

  • Fixed patch-log being inverted, should now show latest info at top,

  • Fixed issue where paintings could disappear when moved too quickly,

  • Fixed bug that caused customers to walk through walls in rare cases,

  • Fixed performance hiccups when too many NPCs entered the shop at once,

  • Fixed crash when rapidly switching between the shop and storage menus,

  • Fixed lighting issue where certain wall spots appeared overly bright,

  • Fixed bug where music sometimes stopped after entering paint mode,

  • Fixed problem with items clipping through shelves after being rotated,

  • Fixed rare save/load error where event items didn’t reappear correctly,

  • Fixed issue where tooltips could overlap and become unreadable,

  • Fixed performance stutter when unlocking new shop expansions,

  • Fixed problem where NPC pathfinding could trap them behind the counter,

  • Fixed bug that prevented some decorations from snapping to walls,

  • Fixed issue where the cash register animation didn’t always reset,

  • Fixed rare crash related to resizing the game window during play

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3038581
