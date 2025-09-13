Improved the logo to make it easier to read and give a more cozy-vibe, hope you like it!,

Added option to now copy color from walls,

Fixed bug that would hide the color-picking behind settings in management computer,

Fixed patch-log being inverted, should now show latest info at top,

Fixed issue where paintings could disappear when moved too quickly,

Fixed bug that caused customers to walk through walls in rare cases,

Fixed performance hiccups when too many NPCs entered the shop at once,

Fixed crash when rapidly switching between the shop and storage menus,

Fixed lighting issue where certain wall spots appeared overly bright,

Fixed bug where music sometimes stopped after entering paint mode,

Fixed problem with items clipping through shelves after being rotated,

Fixed rare save/load error where event items didn’t reappear correctly,

Fixed issue where tooltips could overlap and become unreadable,

Fixed performance stutter when unlocking new shop expansions,

Fixed problem where NPC pathfinding could trap them behind the counter,

Fixed bug that prevented some decorations from snapping to walls,

Fixed issue where the cash register animation didn’t always reset,