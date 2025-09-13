- Fixed some texture issues.
- Fixed an issue with some levels not cooperating with the higher-quality water.
- Fixed another level that was more difficult than its current placing with the 3% increased gravity.
Update 1.6.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2428171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update