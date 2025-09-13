 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970757
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some texture issues.
  • Fixed an issue with some levels not cooperating with the higher-quality water.
  • Fixed another level that was more difficult than its current placing with the 3% increased gravity.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2428171
