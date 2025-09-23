 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 19970754 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HYPER TEAM RECON IS OUT NOW!

BOOM! BIG REVEAL!

ːshockedstar2022ːːshockedstar2022ː

Yes, it's here, it's finally here! As part of the Top Hat Studios Fall Showcase, the big news is that Hyper Team Recon is out, and you can play it RIGHT NOW!

What started as a small platformer passion project 5 or 6 years ago while I was at University has grown into something I'm incredibly proud to share with you all!

It's time to get out there and help those cute slime girls explore Earth!

ːshockedstar2022ːːshockedstar2022ː

Check out the full release trailer here!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3Et1VfjRyE

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link