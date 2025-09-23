HYPER TEAM RECON IS OUT NOW!

Yes, it's here, it's finally here! As part of the Top Hat Studios Fall Showcase, the big news is that Hyper Team Recon is out, and you can play it RIGHT NOW!

What started as a small platformer passion project 5 or 6 years ago while I was at University has grown into something I'm incredibly proud to share with you all!

It's time to get out there and help those cute slime girls explore Earth!

Check out the full release trailer here!