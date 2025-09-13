 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970730 Edited 13 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

World 12 has been completed!

not many bugs have been fixed, will do that in upcoming small patches, but world 12 has been completed!

please mention if you encounter any bugs, so I can try to fix it ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3844221
