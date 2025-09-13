World 12 has been completed!
not many bugs have been fixed, will do that in upcoming small patches, but world 12 has been completed!
please mention if you encounter any bugs, so I can try to fix it ːsteamhappyː
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
World 12 has been completed!
not many bugs have been fixed, will do that in upcoming small patches, but world 12 has been completed!
please mention if you encounter any bugs, so I can try to fix it ːsteamhappyː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update