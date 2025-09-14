 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19970659
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 1.0.1

Fixed an issue with the Defeat UI displaying incorrectly.
Fixed a tutorial mission bug: players will now correctly receive the mission to buy units from the blacksmith NPC before the first defense mission.

Changed files in this update

