Patch 1.0.1
Fixed an issue with the Defeat UI displaying incorrectly.
Fixed a tutorial mission bug: players will now correctly receive the mission to buy units from the blacksmith NPC before the first defense mission.
Patch 1.0.1 – Tutorial & UI Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3032622
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update