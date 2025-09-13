Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.14 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

The tyrannosaurus rex sub adult has 5 new call sounds. Press the 1 key for an idle call. Press the 2 key for a friendly call. Press the 3 key for a call for help. Press the 4 key for an aggressive call. Press the 5 key for a distant call.

There are now new sounds for eating meat.

Removed the mouth/feet audiosource max distance adjustments for wild dinosaurs, now it's set to the max dinosaur view range, so in theory you could hear something as far as you can see it if the audiosource is loud enough.

Fixed building nests.

Legs animator now fades in and out depending on the movement that is happening for a dinosaur. This makes it look smoother with no snapping in and out of animation states.

Wild dinosaurs now have the same base swim speed as the player.

Wild dinosaurs should no longer float above the water when trying to enter the water.

Wild dinosaurs are no longer getting stuck while trying to swim from the shoreline into the water.

Fixed an archelon animator problem, now it doesn't have to finish its idle swim animation before it can play its movement animations.

Non-fish meat is no longer able to be strictly-piscivore dinosaur's preferred foods.

Megalodon now has fish flesh.

Your dinosaurs can now get thirsty while swimming.

Extremely hot and dry biomes now cause dinosaurs to lose hydration at 3x the normal rate. These are the desert, badlands, and salt flats biomes.

Moderately hot and dry biomes now cause a dinosaur to lose hydration at 2x the normal rate. These are the rocky and mountainous biomes.

Some dinosaurs are now passively anhydrobiotic and resist the hydration loss of extremely and moderately hot and dry biomes by up to 50%.

A new body trait, Anhydrobiosis is now available for all non-aquatic dinosaurs and this allows you to resist the hydration loss caused by extremely and moderately hot and dry biomes by 10%, up to 50% with a superior diet.

The velociraptor, skorpiovenator, oviraptor, and protoceratops have 50% passive anhydrobiosis.

The tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops, tarbosaurus, stegosaurus, dryosaurus, ceratosaurus, carnotaurus, and brachiosaurus have 25% passive anhydrobiosis.

The Satiated trait now makes your hunger drain 10% slower with a poor diet and up to 50% slower with a superior diet, instead of a base 15%.

The Hydrated trait now makes your thirst drain 10% slower with a poor diet and up to 50% slower with a superior diet, instead of a base 15%.

Titanoboa can now swallow prey half its previous swallow size.

Adult brachiosaurus height has changed from 43 feet to 49 feet.

Fixed a glitch where if your dinosaur was trying to eat, it could potentially check a previously eaten resource's position when trying to determine if it was closer to the new resource or the previous resource.

Fixed a glitch where if your dinosaur's diet consisted of multiple diets, the system might not remove the eaten food from the correct resource.