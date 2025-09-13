 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970652 Edited 13 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.7.3

1 Fixed a bug with the bronze breastplate

2 Fixed a bug with star movement

3 Fixed a bug with the falling animation

4 Adjusted the game logo

5 Adjusted the image for the "First Time Arrival" achievement

6 Added four new achievements

7 Redrawn buff icons

8 Added an octopus inkball attack

9 Added an octopus rockfall attack

10 Added a whirlwind bee impact attack state

11 Added a whirlwind bee pursuit state

12 Fixed a bug where enemy health bars frequently regenerated at distant locations

