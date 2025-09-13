Alpha Net 8.7.3
1 Fixed a bug with the bronze breastplate
2 Fixed a bug with star movement
3 Fixed a bug with the falling animation
4 Adjusted the game logo
5 Adjusted the image for the "First Time Arrival" achievement
6 Added four new achievements
7 Redrawn buff icons
8 Added an octopus inkball attack
9 Added an octopus rockfall attack
10 Added a whirlwind bee impact attack state
11 Added a whirlwind bee pursuit state
12 Fixed a bug where enemy health bars frequently regenerated at distant locations
