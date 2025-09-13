 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970632 Edited 13 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fix

- A bug was fixed that did not allowed player to exit the menu if was open when a controller was disconnected

- A bug was fixed that would show wrong continue key for keyboard when a controller was disconnected

Changed files in this update

Depot 2563331
