Hi everyone!



Thanks a lot for the overwhelming support we received for this early access launch. Of Lies and Rain sits at 100% positive review, (for now), not too many in number to be honest but I would say good enough for now, after all we're still in early access.



The support has been amazing, most of you loved the game and many said we could have release in full and skip early access, we might have been too cautious here but hey, we're not experts and a lot of games don;t come out in good shape when they release so we decided to be carefull with this.



We got some feedback, there are no game breaking bugs for now, and most of the issues can be solved loading a previous savegame. We'll be fixing stuff in the coming weeks until full release, this is our first update, many more to come.



Update Log:

Added some more inhalers and masks throughout the levels

Some of you found themselves stuck with heavy breathing after you got into some toxic areas, It is by design to have ot for a few minutes maybe but someone had it for one + hours. That not good so we added some masks and inhalers through out hte levels where this happened.

Added a volume slider for the breathing

On top of adding some more inhalers we also added a slider in the options to change the breathing volume, so you have more control over your gasps.



Lower reflection on some material to lower aliasing problems

Some objects like the train poles, some metallic objects, blood on the skeletons etc where too shiny and creates some aliasing artifacts on some headset and... it didn't make sense, after 20 years the abandoned stuff shoudn't look shine, let alone the blood on the skull it would have gone dry along time before the game starts.



Laser interaction menu visibility

Small bug that happened when closing the menu, the lasers point that help you go through the menu stayed up for a bit longer than expected, they don't do it anymore.



Hand on the opposite side when grabbin bin

Small fix on hand grabbing on the bin.

Russian translation improvements

Thanks a lot to everyone who played our game, we will keep updateing the game, we're aiming at an update every week while we gather feedaback untill we get out from early access and move to final release in a few months.



Best,

Castello Inc Team.