Hello! This update introduces a newspaper stand in front of the store which will display several interesting information. Also a weather system is being slowly introduced and it is still in an early phase: will start affecting small aspects of the gameplay in next update like customers wanting more cold drinks in Summer and introduce several visual effects, like affecting sun light. More details below.Changelog:- Implemented a new place in front of the supermarket: the Newspapers Stand. Apart from providing information in the future about certain city events, a calendar and weather’s data can already be visualized. Seasons are split in 4 28-days periods for now as having real 365 days terms could be too much.- Added a new perk: Persuasion Techniques.- Implemented a small rain and snow falling effect in their respective weather days. They should be more often in autumn and winter. In next update good weather days will attract a few more extra customers as opposed to bad weather which will attract less, in exchange there could be more online orders (the current overall number of customers visiting the store won’t be affected). Visual effects depend on player graphic settings (lowest shouldn’t see any).- Added two achievements related to the fire extinguisher and the new perk.- Added 15 additional exotic materials to the paintables tablet ones.- Fixed an issue in which dropping the fire extinguisher would make its smoke suddenly disappear.- Fixed an issue in which the wrong storename would appear in the ‘Latest Autosave’ field when changing save files.