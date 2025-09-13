 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970568 Edited 13 September 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we have opened Swanfield Survival as an open Playtest to generate interest in the game as we approach Early Access.

The game version is the current build, so what you see during the Playtest is the game in it's current state of development.

You will likely encounter bugs, and we encourage feedback and suggestions to improve the game going forward, and of course any bugs you find.

Please join the game Discord from the link below and join the growing community

Swanfield Survival Discord

