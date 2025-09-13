- MI Build & package release build fixes;
- NEW Clock with duty settings editable from the ToolBox;
- TSL Spanish missing translations for the fabricator;
- TSL missing keys pass;
- UX Always hide camera controls options;
- UX hide on a tooltip shortcut hints in the Mode Bar to avoid stretching in some languages;
- MI Simplifying scripts;
- MI WorldScores in scripts in own folder, Game same, and XXXAll scripts to run them all;
- MI Scripts de publishing de worker;
- MI Script to redeploy workers on docker with the build;
- SRV Calculate buckets in the new backend;
- MI Versioning worldscores workers;
- MI Old submissions stack clean out from the game;
- SRV Ingest worker touch ups now online;
- SRV worldscores worker scripts and docker;
- DDD Renaming for worldscores, submissions vs verified levels vs scores vs validated scores;
- DDD Renaming Revalidate and trust;
- SRV Trust all submissions ready!
- SRV Reconcile command ready!
- FIX Ingest api was too strict;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.115
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update