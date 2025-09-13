 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970509 Edited 13 September 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • MI Build & package release build fixes;
  • NEW Clock with duty settings editable from the ToolBox;
  • TSL Spanish missing translations for the fabricator;
  • TSL missing keys pass;
  • UX Always hide camera controls options;
  • UX hide on a tooltip shortcut hints in the Mode Bar to avoid stretching in some languages;
  • MI Simplifying scripts;
  • MI WorldScores in scripts in own folder, Game same, and XXXAll scripts to run them all;
  • MI Scripts de publishing de worker;
  • MI Script to redeploy workers on docker with the build;
  • SRV Calculate buckets in the new backend;
  • MI Versioning worldscores workers;
  • MI Old submissions stack clean out from the game;
  • SRV Ingest worker touch ups now online;
  • SRV worldscores worker scripts and docker;
  • DDD Renaming for worldscores, submissions vs verified levels vs scores vs validated scores;
  • DDD Renaming Revalidate and trust;
  • SRV Trust all submissions ready!
  • SRV Reconcile command ready!
  • FIX Ingest api was too strict;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884311
