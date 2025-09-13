Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.2:

Added an area discovery tracker that appears when entering a zone, showing your discovery progress.

Added a helpful arrow to guide players towards newly unlocked areas.

Expanded customization options: Added Manx cat variations Added eye color options Added many more colors for markings and eyes Added new marking patterns

Added fan translations for Brazilian Portuguese (A huge thank you to AprendizZK!)

Fixed an issue where the start screen could load and flash very quickly on high-performance machines.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult to select interactable objects in starter area sometimes

A quick developer note: I experimented with adding a 'lizard' mode where the cat says 'leaf' after every crunch. While I love the meme, I just couldn't get it to have the same feeling/emotion, so I decided to leave it out for now. Thanks for understanding!

Follow my developer account to be notified when any of my new games release!