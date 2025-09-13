 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19970508 Edited 13 September 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.2:

  • Added an area discovery tracker that appears when entering a zone, showing your discovery progress.

  • Added a helpful arrow to guide players towards newly unlocked areas.

  • Expanded customization options:

    • Added Manx cat variations

    • Added eye color options

    • Added many more colors for markings and eyes

    • Added new marking patterns

  • Added fan translations for Brazilian Portuguese (A huge thank you to AprendizZK!)

  • Fixed an issue where the start screen could load and flash very quickly on high-performance machines.

  • Fixed an issue that made it difficult to select interactable objects in starter area sometimes

A quick developer note: I experimented with adding a 'lizard' mode where the cat says 'leaf' after every crunch. While I love the meme, I just couldn't get it to have the same feeling/emotion, so I decided to leave it out for now. Thanks for understanding!

Follow my developer account to be notified when any of my new games release!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3721661
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3721662
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link