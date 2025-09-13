 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970490 Edited 13 September 2025 – 18:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick hotfix for a couple issues that were found about... thirty seconds after the last build was posted.


-Fixed Koskan Saltwater being chosen when clicking on Willow

-Fixed the Mist Swallower not spawning properly when reaching its arena

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2353841
