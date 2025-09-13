Quick hotfix for a couple issues that were found about... thirty seconds after the last build was posted.
-Fixed Koskan Saltwater being chosen when clicking on Willow
-Fixed the Mist Swallower not spawning properly when reaching its arena
ASU 0.500.01.1 Hotfix
