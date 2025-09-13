 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970488 Edited 13 September 2025 – 18:32:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

This week brings another round of game improvements ːsteamhappyː

Local Save Fix

  • Fixed save system when Steam Cloud Save is disabled

Photo Browser Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where older screenshots wouldn't show up. They should be visible now.

  • Fixed a crash that could happen when uploading pictures to Steam.

Mod Browser - Search Support!

  • Added a search bar so you can find mods faster (v1)

Customization

  • Changed items count per page. Each page now contains 25 items instead of 16.

  • Changed the controls: X now edits a preset, and Y deletes one.

  • Changed the button for creating a new preset. It’s now a + icon located at the very end of your preset list.

  • Changed the default view. Customization now starts in modded view, ensuring players can see their mods right away when creating their first preset.

  • Changed preset creation. Every new preset now automatically gets a random vanilla skin, so friends without mods will see you as a random character instead of the default Puma.

  • Added clear labels when browsing skins and materials/variants.

  • Added displaying arrows when there are multiple pages of presets.

  • Fixed incorrect icon showing on newly created presets.

