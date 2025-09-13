Hey Everyone!

This week brings another round of game improvements ːsteamhappyː

Fixed an issue where older screenshots wouldn't show up. They should be visible now.

Fixed a crash that could happen when uploading pictures to Steam.

Added a search bar so you can find mods faster (v1)

Changed items count per page. Each page now contains 25 items instead of 16.

Changed the controls: X now edits a preset, and Y deletes one.

Changed the button for creating a new preset. It’s now a + icon located at the very end of your preset list.

Changed the default view. Customization now starts in modded view, ensuring players can see their mods right away when creating their first preset.

Changed preset creation. Every new preset now automatically gets a random vanilla skin, so friends without mods will see you as a random character instead of the default Puma.

Added clear labels when browsing skins and materials/variants.

Added displaying arrows when there are multiple pages of presets.