13 September 2025 Build 19970472 Edited 13 September 2025 – 18:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A few QoL changes, including adding the automation buttons on the main screen, so when things get too quick, you can slow them down - how relaxing is that?

A new achievement added, with a swap-around to a couple of upgrades. (Don't worry, they work the same, just a lil' switcheroo.)

Steam deck compatibility is in-progress! If you spot any problems, feel free to report them!

