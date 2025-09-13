A few QoL changes, including adding the automation buttons on the main screen, so when things get too quick, you can slow them down - how relaxing is that?
A new achievement added, with a swap-around to a couple of upgrades. (Don't worry, they work the same, just a lil' switcheroo.)
Steam deck compatibility is in-progress! If you spot any problems, feel free to report them!
Update 1.3 - The QoL update
