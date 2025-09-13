Diceball Update 1.1.2

Hello everyone!

We're pushing out a Patch today that addresses some issues and pain points we've been receiving feedback on since Update 1.1 and Update 1.1.1 (looking at you, Fungo Falls). You can check out the full changes below:

The 'DFA'd' Achievement has been lowered to 50 Losses (was previously 100).

Fixed 'One of Everything' Achievement

Players who have already unlocked all consumables may need to purchase an additional consumable at the Concession Stand on their next run to receive this Achievement.

Fungo Falls 'Starter Card' has been changed to "Player 'Single' Have a 25% Chance to be 'Homerun'." We hope this fixes some of the pain points with using Fungo Falls, but keep the feedback rolling!