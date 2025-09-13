 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19970466 Edited 13 September 2025 – 18:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Diceball Update 1.1.2

Hello everyone!

We're pushing out a Patch today that addresses some issues and pain points we've been receiving feedback on since Update 1.1 and Update 1.1.1 (looking at you, Fungo Falls). You can check out the full changes below:

  • The 'DFA'd' Achievement has been lowered to 50 Losses (was previously 100).

  • Fixed 'One of Everything' Achievement

  • Players who have already unlocked all consumables may need to purchase an additional consumable at the Concession Stand on their next run to receive this Achievement.

  • Fungo Falls 'Starter Card' has been changed to "Player 'Single' Have a 25% Chance to be 'Homerun'." We hope this fixes some of the pain points with using Fungo Falls, but keep the feedback rolling!

  • Changed the color of text on the in-game Clipboard for the Player when the Opponent has a card that affects Player dice roll outcomes (was previously Yellow, is now Red).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3666981
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3666982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link