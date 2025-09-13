✈️ **General**

- calendar is now built dynamically upon calendar creation instead of save game creation

- passengers now verbally greet instead of ding

- counter now plays a negative sound when you cannot place it down while standing on top of the cabinet placement spot

- added steamdeck resolution (1280x800) to resolution selector

- increased size of front galley so there is slightly more space to move around with the cart up front

- dirty seat request now triggers call sound

- dashing into passengers now stops them from opening the boarding door and stops arguments

- added beach ball to summer days

- can now throw away items into garbage bag placed on cart or counter

🌎 **Localization**

- fixed a bug where tutorial popup language was incorrect

**🛜Networking**

👀**Visual**

- top of cart now lights up instead of side when looking at it

- added vsync toggle

⚖️ **Balance**

- increased fire chance on Pyrotechnics Festival day by 100x

- reduced reach distance by 20%

- slightly increased starting cone trace size - this should help with interactions hitting what you want more often

**Optimizations**

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where dead passengers could get up after turbulence

- fixed a bug where multiple passenger request success sounds could play at once and they'd be very loud

- fixed a bug where some resolutions would fail to be set properly

- fixed a bug where heatwave wasnt working properly

- fixed a bug where passengers that died while opening the boarding door would not stop the opening door siren

- fixed a bug where screenshake toggle needed to be clicked twice to turn off

- fixed a bug where select day button didnt work in summer and later levels

- fixed a bug where some music wasnt affected by music slider

- fixed a bug where sometimes the character customization wouldnt stick

- fixed a bug where customization screen would show blank character instead of default character