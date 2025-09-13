✈️ **General**
- calendar is now built dynamically upon calendar creation instead of save game creation
- passengers now verbally greet instead of ding
- counter now plays a negative sound when you cannot place it down while standing on top of the cabinet placement spot
- added steamdeck resolution (1280x800) to resolution selector
- increased size of front galley so there is slightly more space to move around with the cart up front
- dirty seat request now triggers call sound
- dashing into passengers now stops them from opening the boarding door and stops arguments
- added beach ball to summer days
- can now throw away items into garbage bag placed on cart or counter
🌎 **Localization**
- fixed a bug where tutorial popup language was incorrect
**Networking**
👀**Visual**
- top of cart now lights up instead of side when looking at it
- added vsync toggle
⚖️ **Balance**
- increased fire chance on Pyrotechnics Festival day by 100x
- reduced reach distance by 20%
- slightly increased starting cone trace size - this should help with interactions hitting what you want more often
**Optimizations**
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where dead passengers could get up after turbulence
- fixed a bug where multiple passenger request success sounds could play at once and they'd be very loud
- fixed a bug where some resolutions would fail to be set properly
- fixed a bug where heatwave wasnt working properly
- fixed a bug where passengers that died while opening the boarding door would not stop the opening door siren
- fixed a bug where screenshake toggle needed to be clicked twice to turn off
- fixed a bug where select day button didnt work in summer and later levels
- fixed a bug where some music wasnt affected by music slider
- fixed a bug where sometimes the character customization wouldnt stick
- fixed a bug where customization screen would show blank character instead of default character
