- NEW Clock with duty settings editable from the ToolBox (go in Library to test this out!);
- NEW Always hide camera controls option;
- TSL Spanish missing translations for the fabricator;
- TSL missing keys pass;
- UX hide on a tooltip shortcut hints in the Mode Bar to avoid stretching in some languages;
- MI Old submissions stack cleaned out from the game;
- SRV Ingest worker touch-ups now online;
- SRV Calculate buckets in the new backend;
- SRV Trust all submissions ready!
- SRV Reconcile command ready!
- SRV Ingest api was too strict;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.115
