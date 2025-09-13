 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970428
Update notes via Steam Community
  • NEW Clock with duty settings editable from the ToolBox (go in Library to test this out!);
  • NEW Always hide camera controls option;
  • TSL Spanish missing translations for the fabricator;
  • TSL missing keys pass;
  • UX hide on a tooltip shortcut hints in the Mode Bar to avoid stretching in some languages;
  • MI Old submissions stack cleaned out from the game;
  • SRV Ingest worker touch-ups now online;
  • SRV Calculate buckets in the new backend;
  • SRV Trust all submissions ready!
  • SRV Reconcile command ready!
  • SRV Ingest api was too strict;

