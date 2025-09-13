Patch 1.0.2 is now live!

New Features



Players can now select Extra Life as an option on all planets if they do not want to play with more than one creature 🦑

Added the wound module (this replaces the true damage module)

Private Galaxies now delete default creatures if more than 3 player-made creatures have been added to a depth 🦑

Credits have been added to the start menu

Added an option to show extended information during combat

Added an option to make the unspent DNA points warning less strict 🦑

Added a hotkey section to options

Best results now turn golden if you managed to reach depth 25 or beyond

Tasks now turn golden if you finished them 50 times

Progression Changes

Increased the research points that you get for reaching research stations to 2, 4, 4, 5 (previously 1, 2, 2, 5)



Balance Changes

The True Damage Module has been replaced by the Wound Module

Tridacna heals to 25% health when it closes (down from 50%)

Increase creature health modifier gives +4 health (up from +3)

Speed scaling has been reduced by around 10% (60 to 55)

Robot base speed has been increased to 4 (up from 3)

Strong Core gives +3 health (up from 2)

Charged Core gives +3 health (up from 2)

Wind Up Core gives +2 health (up from 0)

Venom Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Juggler Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Swift Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Larval Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Anchor Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Nourished Core gives +3 health (up from 2)

Pacifist Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Proximity Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Companion Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Chaotic Energy Core gives +2 health (up from 0)

Hybrid Core gives +4 health (up from 3)

Dwarf Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Spiral Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Sensei Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Fast Forward Core gives +3 health (up from 2)

Doom Clock Core gives +5 health (up from 2)

Deadly Core gives +3 health (up from 2)

Bounty Hunter Core gives +3 health (up from 2)

Tinkerer Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Lightning Core gives +2 health (up from 0)

Mutagen Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Repeater Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Witch Core gives +4 health (up from 0)

Time Bomb Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Remedy Core gives +3 health (up from 2)

Purity Core gives +0 health (down from 2)

Matryoshka Core gives +5 health (up from 4)

Abomination size scaling has been reduced



The goal with most of these balance changes was to slow down the pace of combat to allow players to see more of their builds, since builds that try to kill the enemy as fast as possible (especially with true damage) seemed to start to dominate the meta. Overall I think it is healthier for the game if fights take a little bit longer.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where nullify would delete actions with the energized module even if they had a shield stack 🦑

Fixed a bug where a creature would only throw boomerangs downwards if it had the artillery core 🦑





🦑: community suggestions or bug reports



Have fun playing :)