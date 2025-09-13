 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970208 Edited 13 September 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Updated version!!
- splash screen added
- credits updated
- fixed a softlock bug on the night of day 3
- fixed some issues involving a cutscene in the middle of day 4
- fixed to-do list access when fixing the sink

