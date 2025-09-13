Patch Note v0.17
⚠️ Major Changes
Added a mini-map in the TAB menu to help you navigate the swamp.
Inventory rework: you can now manage your items directly from the TAB menu or a chest.
🔥 New Features
New loot panel UI to visualize your gains when collecting items (barrels, chests, etc.).
Added a wheat field in the village on the hill.
Integrated a feedback system directly into the demo (your feedback is essential ❤️).
Added a key rebind menu (still in beta).
New vegetables available from the traveling merchant.
Improved interaction highlights: objects hovered by the player are now clearly emphasized.
Added drag & drop support for items in the inventory and chests.
🎨 Balancing & Improvements
Improved pathfinding/navmesh for more natural NPC movement.
Adjusted starter item values.
Various tweaks to collisions, navigation, and object placement.
Improved UI for orders, recruitment, and inventory.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed various soft lock issues.
Fixed the bug where the cooking pot could get stuck on its stand.
Removed ghost merchants appearing under the map.
Fixed NPC dialogues and cleaned up translations.
Improved resolution detection in the graphics options.
👉 Thanks again for all your feedback — it’s invaluable for improving Medieval StartUp. Keep sharing your impressions on the Steam forum, I read every single one 🙏
Florian / Aspic Games
Changed files in this update