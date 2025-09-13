 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970195
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note v0.17

⚠️ Major Changes

  • Added a mini-map in the TAB menu to help you navigate the swamp.

  • Inventory rework: you can now manage your items directly from the TAB menu or a chest.

🔥 New Features

  • New loot panel UI to visualize your gains when collecting items (barrels, chests, etc.).

  • Added a wheat field in the village on the hill.

  • Integrated a feedback system directly into the demo (your feedback is essential ❤️).

  • Added a key rebind menu (still in beta).

  • New vegetables available from the traveling merchant.

  • Improved interaction highlights: objects hovered by the player are now clearly emphasized.

  • Added drag & drop support for items in the inventory and chests.

🎨 Balancing & Improvements

  • Improved pathfinding/navmesh for more natural NPC movement.

  • Adjusted starter item values.

  • Various tweaks to collisions, navigation, and object placement.

  • Improved UI for orders, recruitment, and inventory.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various soft lock issues.

  • Fixed the bug where the cooking pot could get stuck on its stand.

  • Removed ghost merchants appearing under the map.

  • Fixed NPC dialogues and cleaned up translations.

  • Improved resolution detection in the graphics options.

👉 Thanks again for all your feedback — it’s invaluable for improving Medieval StartUp. Keep sharing your impressions on the Steam forum, I read every single one 🙏

Florian / Aspic Games

