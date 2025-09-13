⚠️ Major Changes

Inventory rework : you can now manage your items directly from the TAB menu or a chest.

Added a mini-map in the TAB menu to help you navigate the swamp.

🔥 New Features

New loot panel UI to visualize your gains when collecting items (barrels, chests, etc.).

Added a wheat field in the village on the hill.

Integrated a feedback system directly into the demo (your feedback is essential ❤️).

Added a key rebind menu (still in beta).

New vegetables available from the traveling merchant.

Improved interaction highlights: objects hovered by the player are now clearly emphasized.