Hello everyone! ⭐🙋🏻

Apologies for the gap in posts. Updates were paused to fix critical build bugs and complete a quality check on new mechanics. This is a significant drop that incorporates the recent changes from the past few weeks.

Highlights

We did a full review of the game’s event system with fixes across branding, economy, and probability events.

We revamped the End-of-Day report with performance review, new UI, and fixed localisation.

Camera and UI polish continues, storage overflow feedback is clearer, and tutorial guidance is sharper.

New features and improvements

Capacity feedback on ordering screen: storage percentage(%) now changes colour as capacity fills. Ordering tooltips now show storage capacity and warnings. A sound effect and a shake plays each time stock will go to waste due to over-capacity (120% or above). The sound is rate-limited, and only triggers from manual clicks on the Manage Ordering plus button and the Calculate button.

Goal completion visibility improvements: corrected text formatting in the Goal Completed effect.

Research guidance: a pretty big cursor tracker in the Research tab remains; the count of unlocked research is hidden to reduce clutter.

Events tab quality of life: Esc clears the overlay after completing a news event. The overlay also clears automatically in the morning if still visible.

Histogram in End of Day report: Career day histogram submissions are now stored in the database for analysis and public ranking. We require at least 10 data points to rank players. Each player can save only one data point per country.

End of Day report: what changed and why. (Special thanks to Zach Barth)

The goal was to turn the End of Day report into a clear performance review that rewards good play and to guide players on where to improve.

What is new

Performance review panels: three deep-dive views covering Price Management, Stock Management, and Customer Satisfaction. Each view includes metrics, rank, and guidance.

Performance ratings will be used in future versions to allocate experience points, which will then be utilized for the research tree as research boosts.

Milestones: confetti now celebrates milestones reached that day in the End of Day sequence.

Visuals and audio: themed UI applied across the new panels, popup alignment improved, progress circles animate on fill, and the “Best” mark size reduced to fit cleanly in the End of Day report.

Work in progress:

Research Unlocked and Expired Ingredients are now displayed as pop-ups next to the main section of the End of Day report. The histograms at the bottom of the view will be populated once we have enough data points on the server. To help increase the data points, please invite your friends to play, as each player can contribute only one data point per country. And the system will always keep the best value for each player. Thanks to Zach Barth for the assistance in building this system.

Customer satisfaction measures the ratio of positive feedback to negative feedback, excluding any feedback categorized as too expensive. This will keep players focused on customer satisfaction.

Effective price management is vital for deepening the understanding of the dynamics between demand and supply. A price survey can reveal the price customers are inclined to pay for a product; however, it overlooks the demand that this specified price will generate. Often, the demand sparked by the "desired" price point can significantly surpass the standard supply or capacity available. This section delves into this critical issue, providing guidance for players on how to strategically adjust prices. By doing so, they can attain an optimal queue size, enhancing both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency through thoughtful pricing strategies.

Storage management is another critical factor, as players often run out of stock well before the end of the day, sometimes as early as 6 hours before closing. To encourage better storage practices, we introduced a reward system for efficient storage management. Items will only expire if you don’t have a fridge, which means that ordering enough ingredients to meet daily sales should be easy for those with a fridge. If a stand’s capacity is utilized to at least 80% of max capacity and all items are sold, players will be rewarded for effective storage management. Storage Efficiency = (Used Storage Space ÷ 80% of Total Available Storage Space), where Used Storage Space is the difference between space used at the start of the day and space used at the end of the day.

Please give it a try and let us know what you think.

Events overhaul: two-week focused pass

The objective was to resolve correctness, permanence, localisation, and activation order across all event.

What was reviewed

Appearance and population base happiness events.

Branding events.

GDP and interest rate events.

Cash and permit fee events.

Purchase probability and segment size events.

Key fixes and changes

Activation and permanence Fixed an issue where only the last active event was reactivated when loading a save. Multiple permanent events are now restored correctly. Corrected GDP events that should be permanent and ensured day-duration settings are added when events are non-permanent. Added Clean Event function on deactivation for events that target stands or employees to avoid errors if a stand is sold during an event. Restored event modifiers on deactivation, where removal could strip permanent effects incorrectly. Added flags for event stages so late-game days continue with the last included stage beyond the end day.

Branding logic Replaced a single GlobalCompanyBrandModifier with a list that supports DistrictTypes. Added utilities to resolve stand-specific and locality-specific branding. Branding events can now pick a locality based on a random stand’s position for better spread.

Economy and rates Interest rate tooltip variables now render with the correct colours. Zero-sum permanent interest events no longer show zeroed values in effects. GDP events now match descriptions and timing, including fixed duration flags.

Cash and fees Added appropriate research requirements to gate some cash events. Corrected names and descriptions for WonLawsuit and TrademarkInfringement. Permit fee events: fixed a missing permanent flag, corrected a translation error, and repaired a tooltip variable that did not display.

Probability and segments Stand probability event descriptions corrected. Probability formatting has been fixed in tooltips, and damage numbers can be displayed. Global and stand probability configurations aligned with the design. Segment size events now include previously excluded segments, with value tweaks and recurrence fixes. Event test runs now respect each event’s requirements, so only applicable events are considered.

Localisation and persistence Fixed missing Chinese variables in event descriptions. Permanent event descriptions now continue to show for at least one day even after leaving the News tab.



Other Fixes

Tutorial: resolved a soft lock in the Ordering tutorial when clicking Auto Repeat research.

News overlay: Esc to clear after an event; auto-clear in the morning if still visible.

UI: sprite formatting corrected in Goal Completed text; tooltip offsets now scale with screen DPI.

Input: added a fallback to reset held keys if the release was missed.

Stand data: fixed stand financial history not loading due to sequence changes; fixed feedback bubble sorting when pooled.

Research progress: progress display added to tier titles and to category headers.

Event protection: the last 7-day cash event protection no longer always triggers due to an int.MinValue edge case.

👉 Follow the journey

Join our community here:

https://businessheroes.m-pages.com/GwNkYz/business-heroes-website

Live long and prosper 👋

Team Visionaries