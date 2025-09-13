 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970137 Edited 13 September 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes – Early Access 1.5
Based on feedback from the General Discussion

- Fixed button functionality on the credits screen
- Updated star sound: now easier to hear and audible from a larger area
- Increased character movement speeds: walk, sprint, fly, and fly-sprint

Walk Speed: 600 → 1,200
Sprint Speed: 600 → 4,200
Fly Speed: 600 → 1,200
Fly Sprint Speed: 1,200 → 7,200


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3534821
