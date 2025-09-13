Patch Notes – Early Access 1.5
Based on feedback from the General Discussion
- Fixed button functionality on the credits screen
- Updated star sound: now easier to hear and audible from a larger area
- Increased character movement speeds: walk, sprint, fly, and fly-sprint
Walk Speed: 600 → 1,200
Sprint Speed: 600 → 4,200
Fly Speed: 600 → 1,200
Fly Sprint Speed: 1,200 → 7,200
E.A 1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3534821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update