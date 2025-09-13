 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 13 September 2025 Build 19970086 Edited 13 September 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, gods! Behold the biggest update since the full launch! This one brings a brand-new shrine type, auxiliary skills, the challenges, the long-awaited Compendium, and more. I’d love to hear your thoughts, so don’t forget, you can always share feedback and discuss Godless in the Discord!

Minor Patch

A couple of Compendium sections have been disabled for closer testing and will be re-enabled in next week's minor patch. If you'd like to see something added or changed in the Compndium, or if you come across any bugs, let me know!

Roadmap and a New Game

The October update has been postponed to December. You can check out the updated roadmap below. I had to allocate some extra time over the coming months to work on my new game. It’s called Evil Advisor Verdict — feel free to check it out and add to your wishlist!




Patch Notes


▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

New Features

  • Added Challenges!
    • Choose up to 15 challenges for the run to make it harder in various ways. Completing challenges grants extra experience and unique rewards!

  • Added Compendium!
    • Information about most talents, skills, enemies, and other elements (yes, gems too!) is now gathered in one place — the Compendium! You can access it almost anywhere by pressing ESC and selecting "Compendium".

Content

  • Added new Shrine Type:
    • Void Shrine
  • Added new Shrine Perks:
    • Impending Doom (Void Shrine)
    • From the Beyond (Void Shrine)
    • Into the Void (Void Shrine)
  • Added new Auxiliary Skills:
    • Ether Tornado
    • Transfusion
  • Added new Talents:
    • Weak Spot (fire)
    • Harbingers of Ruin (death)
  • Added new Markers (decorative items):
    • Flagship
    • Great Serpent
    • Pure Luck
    • Eternal Fire
    • Mastermind
    • Divine Temple
    • Devastating Bomb
    • Winged Totem
    • Absolute Devotion
    • Royal Tomb
  • Added new Continent Destruction VFX (decorative items):
    • Soulstorm
    • Sand Doom
  • Added new Steam Achievements:
    • 18 challenge-related achievements
    • Hurricane Season (destroy 30 or more tiles with the Ether Tornado auxiliary skill in total)
    • Your Power Is Mine (transfer 12 or more attack with the Transfusion auxiliary skill in a single battle)
    • Infinite Void (move the Void Shrine 15 or more times in a single battle)


Balance Changes

  • [General]
    • Increased the ether gained as a battle reward on the first continent by ~5%.
  • [Shrines]
    • General
      • Increased the starting health of all Shrines by 5.
  • [Boons]
    • Visual Customization
      • Decreased the experience cost on all levels from 300/600 to 150/200.
    • Enhanced Stone
      • Decreased the health gain on all levels from 4/8/12/16/20 to 3/6/9/12/15.
  • [Enemies]
    • General
      • Decreased health of all regular enemies on the first continent by 1.
      • Decreased health gain per level of all regular enemies in Act 1 by ~2%.
    • Worker (Act 1)
      • Increased base health from 26 to 27.
      • Increased health gain per level by ~3%.
      • Increased health in the Summoning Circle by ~2%.
    • Sage (Act 1)
      • Increased base health from 18 to 19.
      • Decreased base attack from 3 to 2.
    • Final Boss (Act 4)
      • Increased base health from 230 to 232.
      • Increased Celestial Gates' health on Hard+ difficulty levels by ~2%.


Other

  • [Sound]
    • Adjusted volume when interacting with certain UI elements.
  • [UI and Quality of Life]
    • Adjusted the scale of some UI elements for convenience and better look.
    • Slightly redesigned the auxiliary skill menu on the run preparation screen.
    • In fast mode, slightly increased animation speed of talent slots when a talent is activated.
    • Slightly redesigned some UI elements that appear during the tutorial.
  • [Tutorial]
    • Adjusted the stats of some enemies during the tutorial run.
    • Increased the tutorial Shrine's health from 40 to 45.


Fixes

[list]
  • ☄️ Fixed the issue that allowed ascending more than twice.
  • ☄️ Fixed the Infiltrator teleporting off screen.
  • ☄️ Fixed some effects treating Mysterious Swamps as regular Swamps.
  • Fixed the Divine Pact anomaly not buffing enemies under specific circumstances.
  • Fixed the Dark Entity's description displaying an empty tooltip when hovering the mouse cursor over it.
    • [*] Fixed the Great Pyramid not playing sound on its summon.

    Changed files in this update

    Windows Godless Content Depot 1677091
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link