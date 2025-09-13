Minor PatchA couple of Compendium sections have been disabled for closer testing and will be re-enabled in next week's minor patch. If you'd like to see something added or changed in the Compndium, or if you come across any bugs, let me know!
Roadmap and a New GameThe October update has been postponed to December. You can check out the updated roadmap below. I had to allocate some extra time over the coming months to work on my new game. It’s called Evil Advisor Verdict — feel free to check it out and add to your wishlist!
Patch Notes
▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
New Features
- Added Challenges!
- Choose up to 15 challenges for the run to make it harder in various ways. Completing challenges grants extra experience and unique rewards!
- Choose up to 15 challenges for the run to make it harder in various ways. Completing challenges grants extra experience and unique rewards!
- Added Compendium!
- Information about most talents, skills, enemies, and other elements (yes, gems too!) is now gathered in one place — the Compendium! You can access it almost anywhere by pressing ESC and selecting "Compendium".
- Information about most talents, skills, enemies, and other elements (yes, gems too!) is now gathered in one place — the Compendium! You can access it almost anywhere by pressing ESC and selecting "Compendium".
Content
- Added new Shrine Type:
- Void Shrine
- Void Shrine
- Added new Shrine Perks:
- Impending Doom (Void Shrine)
- From the Beyond (Void Shrine)
- Into the Void (Void Shrine)
- Impending Doom (Void Shrine)
- Added new Auxiliary Skills:
- Ether Tornado
- Transfusion
- Ether Tornado
- Added new Talents:
- Weak Spot (fire)
- Harbingers of Ruin (death)
- Weak Spot (fire)
- Added new Markers (decorative items):
- Flagship
- Great Serpent
- Pure Luck
- Eternal Fire
- Mastermind
- Divine Temple
- Devastating Bomb
- Winged Totem
- Absolute Devotion
- Royal Tomb
- Flagship
- Added new Continent Destruction VFX (decorative items):
- Soulstorm
- Sand Doom
- Soulstorm
- Added new Steam Achievements:
- 18 challenge-related achievements
- Hurricane Season (destroy 30 or more tiles with the Ether Tornado auxiliary skill in total)
- Your Power Is Mine (transfer 12 or more attack with the Transfusion auxiliary skill in a single battle)
- Infinite Void (move the Void Shrine 15 or more times in a single battle)
- 18 challenge-related achievements
Balance Changes
- [General]
- ▲ Increased the ether gained as a battle reward on the first continent by ~5%.
- ▲ Increased the ether gained as a battle reward on the first continent by ~5%.
- [Shrines]
- General
- ▲ Increased the starting health of all Shrines by 5.
- ▲ Increased the starting health of all Shrines by 5.
- General
- [Boons]
- Visual Customization
- ▼ Decreased the experience cost on all levels from 300/600 to 150/200.
- ▼ Decreased the experience cost on all levels from 300/600 to 150/200.
- Enhanced Stone
- ▼ Decreased the health gain on all levels from 4/8/12/16/20 to 3/6/9/12/15.
- ▼ Decreased the health gain on all levels from 4/8/12/16/20 to 3/6/9/12/15.
- Visual Customization
- [Enemies]
- General
- ▼ Decreased health of all regular enemies on the first continent by 1.
- ▼ Decreased health gain per level of all regular enemies in Act 1 by ~2%.
- ▼ Decreased health of all regular enemies on the first continent by 1.
- Worker (Act 1)
- ▲ Increased base health from 26 to 27.
- ▲ Increased health gain per level by ~3%.
- ▲ Increased health in the Summoning Circle by ~2%.
- ▲ Increased base health from 26 to 27.
- Sage (Act 1)
- ▲ Increased base health from 18 to 19.
- ▼ Decreased base attack from 3 to 2.
- ▲ Increased base health from 18 to 19.
- Final Boss (Act 4)
- ▲ Increased base health from 230 to 232.
- ▲ Increased Celestial Gates' health on Hard+ difficulty levels by ~2%.
- ▲ Increased base health from 230 to 232.
- General
Other
- [Sound]
- Adjusted volume when interacting with certain UI elements.
- Adjusted volume when interacting with certain UI elements.
- [UI and Quality of Life]
- Adjusted the scale of some UI elements for convenience and better look.
- Slightly redesigned the auxiliary skill menu on the run preparation screen.
- In fast mode, slightly increased animation speed of talent slots when a talent is activated.
- Slightly redesigned some UI elements that appear during the tutorial.
- Adjusted the scale of some UI elements for convenience and better look.
- [Tutorial]
- Adjusted the stats of some enemies during the tutorial run.
- Increased the tutorial Shrine's health from 40 to 45.
- Adjusted the stats of some enemies during the tutorial run.
Changed files in this update