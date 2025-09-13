Reimagined Rebuilt Ready. v. 0.1

New

The Game is now using Lumen as default for much more Real Life effects, but you can change that in Settings.

Eye Adaptation. Simulate the Light as the Sun. Some Maps has not the big effect due to best Lighting effects, but might comes with better later on. Only in Light Maps.

Character Showing in Menu.

Explosives Objects. You can now find explosives objects and shoot at them. But some might not explode, as some of them are empty or just running out of oil or gas. There is a cooldown timer before they explode.

Complete new RayTracing Quality, for better gameplay.

Gaming Mode. Switch between Visual Gaming and Casual Gaming. Visual Gaming simulates colors and shadows from real life. Casual is softer light, warm colors and non-visual look.

The Game has now Cinematic Screen. You can change that in Settings.

Dynamic Sun. The sun is changing in each game. We are working on making the sun changeable before starting the game.

Chat in Ready Up Menu.

Several maps have been rebuilt, either restored to their original form or enhanced with new additions. These changes were made to fix long-standing issues, improve performance, and deliver smoother, more enjoyable gameplay across the board.

Change

Updated Game UI. Multiple UI elements now with sound and animations.

Updated HDR Colors.

Updated complete new graphic and lighting in all Maps.

Updated Chat to show all players when entering and leaving the Match.

Updated Run Effects.

Updated Materials in some Maps.

Updated Groovery Woodland, Decayed Wilds, Shakti, Training Areas.

Updated Settings with new functions for better game experience.

Updated Ready Up text box. Now also a chat box.

Updated Maps. All Maps have been rebuilt to better or the same as before. This will have an effect on performance.





Hot Fix

Groovery Woodland issues.

Sun effects too strong issues.

RayTracing Shadows issues.

Training Base Mesh issues.

Murky and not clear quality issues.

Reflections issues.

Lighting Flickering issues.

Can’t open Chat after respawn issues.

Settings lag issues.

Thirdperson reload animation issues.

