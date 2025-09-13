 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19969895 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Improvements

  • Adjusted Spawner Mine collisions to prevent players, especially the Barbarian during Whirlwind, or rolling from getting stuck.
  • Smoothed camera behavior during melee attacks to reduce jitter while preserving responsiveness.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2796371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link