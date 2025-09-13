 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969869 Edited 13 September 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed an issue where the emperor's birth mother might not Act as Regent under certain circumstances.

  2. When a clan member comes of age, the matchmaking function now includes a "To Be Done Later" button. Clicking this button allows players to return to the estate, arrange a residence for the clan member, and then trigger the matchmaking event again.

  3. When arranging residences, underage clan members without independent residences will also be displayed as unarranged. This allows players to more easily identify which clan members require housing.

