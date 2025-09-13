This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.
Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)
Spire Sidekick
- Warden ships can be upgraded via a Tech (using Science).
- Add a journal entry explaining where to get Hacking Points.
- If a Spire City would be built on a planet that the player hasn't paid AIP for, pay the AIP when the City is built.
Scourge Infused Empire
- Cap the range multipliers for Peltian Fortresses.
- Tweak the Seed movement logic to make them more willing to move on.
- Add a new setting to cause extra seeds to be spawned automatically.
- Spire Greater Fortresses can no longer be built regardless of the Spire Tech Level.
Armada
- Locusts from starbases found on the map are a bit faster.
- Buff science income.
- Add a new armada enemy ship.
- Add some new tweaks to Veins. First, they can now boost the strength of the periodic anti-Armada CPAs. Second, a limited number of Tiberium Summoners can be spawned. These can only be spawned by Mark 7 Veins that have all Mark 7 Veins on adjacent planets.
- A summoner is in Multi-phase, and periodically spawns Tiberium Torment ships. Armada Flagships can destroy summoners by using HaP to enter multi-phase.
- Terran and Kilrathi ships now have their stat increases from spending science a bit more front loaded; you get more value out of the early/mid mark levels than the last couple mark levels.
- Tweak the Acutian ship caps.
