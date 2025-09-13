 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969859 Edited 13 September 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full release notes here.

This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

Spire Sidekick

  • Warden ships can be upgraded via a Tech (using Science).
  • Add a journal entry explaining where to get Hacking Points.
  • If a Spire City would be built on a planet that the player hasn't paid AIP for, pay the AIP when the City is built.

Scourge Infused Empire

  • Cap the range multipliers for Peltian Fortresses.
  • Tweak the Seed movement logic to make them more willing to move on.
  • Add a new setting to cause extra seeds to be spawned automatically.
  • Spire Greater Fortresses can no longer be built regardless of the Spire Tech Level.

Armada

  • Locusts from starbases found on the map are a bit faster.
  • Buff science income.
  • Add a new armada enemy ship.
  • Add some new tweaks to Veins. First, they can now boost the strength of the periodic anti-Armada CPAs. Second, a limited number of Tiberium Summoners can be spawned. These can only be spawned by Mark 7 Veins that have all Mark 7 Veins on adjacent planets.
  • A summoner is in Multi-phase, and periodically spawns Tiberium Torment ships. Armada Flagships can destroy summoners by using HaP to enter multi-phase.
  • Terran and Kilrathi ships now have their stat increases from spending science a bit more front loaded; you get more value out of the early/mid mark levels than the last couple mark levels.
  • Tweak the Acutian ship caps.

Heart of the Machine

https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/524227425953908640 https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/538864759138681138

