Optimizations:

1. Optimized large-scale companion battles and beast tide combat, significantly improving performance (50%-100% improvement, varying with hardware).

2. Set the UI of deceased beast tide monsters to gray.

3. Implemented safe return for companion creatures knocked into water or stuck in rocks; they will relocate to the last guard point upon next load (or to a safe point if none exists).

4. Fixed an issue where pet formations would become disordered after saving and loading during beast tide combat; now they return to their original guard positions after loading.

5. Adjusted the AI for some creatures.

This update involves major underlying code optimizations. If you encounter any issues, feel free to leave a message.