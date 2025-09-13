Added 2 new Stages 3 - 9 and 3 - 10.

Added new Character Mr.Din a speed wrestler with a huge amount of throws.







Improved Byron's muscle definition and adjusted colours to make his features and details pop a little.

Improved Pathfinding when enemies are close to walls and have to move behind walls or into buildings.

Improved Ragdolls v3

Ragdolls now fall at more consistent speeds

Ragdolls tangle far less frequently and resolve far quicker

Ragdolls get stuck in the environment far less frequently and resolve far quicker

Update: Control settings will now save if you update your controls

Update: Display and sound

Cutscene System updated to be more consistent

Fix: Enemies and players can no longer pickup and hold weapons after they break (sometimes they would get picked up broken and the character would walk around with nothing in their hands)

Fix: Hitting certain stage areas with weapons would cause your character to freeze

Fix: Sometimes your ragdoll doesn't disable correctly and you end up walking around colliding into scenary and weapons.

Fix: When NPC's leave the stage they would leave their weapons behind.

Fix: bug when enemies would be interacting (stuck in blender or car window) and would then begin to fly around the screen.

Fix: issue where sometimes breakable items would stop the pathfinding of an enemy as they would think they could walk through it.

Fix: The Wraiths Office would scroll the view too high and you would not be able to see :( Thanks to memeguy101 and Rise for the Emblem

Fix: Sometimes you would land on weapons mid air.

Fix: Issue with Stage Music not fading out if you had changed the volume of the game music.

Fix: Being awarded Achievement for completing a stage on Normal and Hard, only Hard should have counted.

Pending: Difficulty was reported not to be working, I can't recreate this, but it may have been a bug I have inadvertently fixed... so I will keep my eye on it. Let me know if you get any issues with it!



Thanks to "Rise for the Emblem" for reporting an issue with the Wraiths office via video.



Sorry for the delay to chapter 4, this is coming I've had some person issues I need to attend to and also needed to order additional dev kits to test some new features and it's taking longer than anticipated. I hope to have everything ready by mid next month latest.With chapter 4 being the last chapter I want to make sure everything is perfect!Thanks for you patience, I appreciate you all.Jon