13 September 2025 Build 19969811 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey there. This brings some balancing adjustments as well as bug fixes. Here's what has changed:

  • Gluttons will now appear later in the Crimons Destiny Dungeon
  • Gluttons will now die every time when comsuming more than 3 items
  • Switched the required keys for the elevator and library room


Thanks for playing!

