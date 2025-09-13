Good morning everybody!



We have a few more fixes and tweaks ready today, and we'll continue to keep an eye on your reports. Thank you again!



General:

- Fixed a typo with the Show Off achievement which was showing the incorrect number of points to unlock it. (It should now correctly read 14,000.)

- Fixed a typo in the codex entry for Kronies.

- The retro shader now automatically turns off for window heights under 720 pixels.



Doorway to Nowhere (Defending the Sanctum):

- Added another Thread of Time to this mission, so it should now be possible to purchase all shop items.



Starship ID:

- Sana's warp gate conversation now correctly uses her non-limiter portraits when she is still beeg.



The Funzone:

- Fixed an issue with this hub not properly resetting the value for the previous cutscene like the other hubs, which should hopefully fix an infinite loop of replaying KFP Stadium's second mission if the player backs out of the world map.



Despair:

- Slightly moved one of the ghost platforms in the first vertical mirror room.



Tower of Darkness:

- Minor level design adjustments for a smoother experience.