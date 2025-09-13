Changes:
- Online Leaderboard Added
- Steam Success Added
- French language added
- Curtains transitions added
Bug fixed:
- Fixed a bug where you could pause and unpause the game on the "Enter Your Name" screen resulting in an infinite game
