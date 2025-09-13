 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19969696 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:


  • Online Leaderboard Added
  • Steam Success Added
  • French language added
  • Curtains transitions added


Bug fixed:


  • Fixed a bug where you could pause and unpause the game on the "Enter Your Name" screen resulting in an infinite game


Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3547621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link