 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19969684 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Long time, no... upload.

Life's been what it's been and time keeps on movin' regardless of what we do.

Today, I shadow drop most of what I've been working on in the interum between the previous update and this one. I didn't even get a chance to record everything, but, essentially, it's all of the Corrupted Channels, save for the character and about half of the next level the Tortured Tempest - which is not available as of yet, or shouldn't be. Who knows with me?

This was spurred on today of all days because a member of our Discord community found an egregious bug that I was unaware of and our current version-control is a USB stick, so, that's what we have.

I'll hopefully be pushing builds more often now that this one has come out, but, as I mentioned, life is as it does and I am but one man.

Until next time,

Thank you all,

Lucas

P.S. Maybe I'm remember wrong, but it feels like they changed all the dang locations and functions of a ton of UI things here and I didn't get the memo.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2353841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link