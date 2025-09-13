Hello all!

Long time, no... upload.

Life's been what it's been and time keeps on movin' regardless of what we do.

Today, I shadow drop most of what I've been working on in the interum between the previous update and this one. I didn't even get a chance to record everything, but, essentially, it's all of the Corrupted Channels, save for the character and about half of the next level the Tortured Tempest - which is not available as of yet, or shouldn't be. Who knows with me?

This was spurred on today of all days because a member of our Discord community found an egregious bug that I was unaware of and our current version-control is a USB stick, so, that's what we have.

I'll hopefully be pushing builds more often now that this one has come out, but, as I mentioned, life is as it does and I am but one man.

Until next time,

Thank you all,

Lucas

P.S. Maybe I'm remember wrong, but it feels like they changed all the dang locations and functions of a ton of UI things here and I didn't get the memo.