13 September 2025 Build 19969646
Update notes via Steam Community

-Decreased living cheese movement speed

-Increased living cheese flip power

-Increased living cheese start boost

-Increased living cheese max round length

-Updated coloring of green shirt skin

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809441
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809443
  • Loading history…
