Added a new 10 planet campaign, Lethal Business

This campaign is a bit different than others, it has two ways of unlocking it, either by owning a certain game on steam, or by purchasing it with credits. Owning the game on steam for some campaigns will unlock the game without having to spend a dime!

In this case, this campaign requires Lethal Company on Steam, or 20000 credits to unlock. So no need for planet drops or DLC unlocks. Note that credits can be obtained for free after many hours of playing without 'RNG'