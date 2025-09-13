Features
Added a new 10 planet campaign, Lethal Business
This campaign is a bit different than others, it has two ways of unlocking it, either by owning a certain game on steam, or by purchasing it with credits. Owning the game on steam for some campaigns will unlock the game without having to spend a dime!
In this case, this campaign requires Lethal Company on Steam, or 20000 credits to unlock. So no need for planet drops or DLC unlocks. Note that credits can be obtained for free after many hours of playing without 'RNG'
I will do similar collaborations for other games as well, if you have any other suggestions, let me know.
Is this legal?
I don't know, lol, Balatro is doing the same but with cards, I guess?
Technical Babble
Fixed bug where selecting a larger selection size and beating/losing a sector would result in the position of the selection in the planet map be incorrect
Update scribble text engine and steamworks extension SDK
Have fun!
