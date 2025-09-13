Hello everyone! A new season is upon us, the leaderboard has been WIPED. Best of luck to everyone!

Content and changes:

Environmental lights will now flicker when the Lake Monster is coming

Added a new easter egg on the jungle map

Added new sinkhole locations in the ocean on the jungle map. These locations are far deeper than the rest of the map. The peaceful version of the map does not contain these sinkholes

Added Gold Fish, Easy to catch, glowy, and worth a lot of cash!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Achievement for catching the Goblin and Puffer fish

Fixed an issue that allowed two players to enter a boat at the same time, causing one player to bug out

Fixed several bugs that could cause a players upgrades to reset

Fixed a bug that would cause bones to spawn infinitely when reloading saved games

Fixed several bugs that were causing dsync for clients when interacting with bait