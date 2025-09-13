 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969556 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! A new season is upon us, the leaderboard has been WIPED. Best of luck to everyone!

Content and changes:

  • Added Gold Fish, Easy to catch, glowy, and worth a lot of cash!

  • Added new sinkhole locations in the ocean on the jungle map. These locations are far deeper than the rest of the map. The peaceful version of the map does not contain these sinkholes

  • Added a new easter egg on the jungle map

  • Updated the cabin interior

  • Environmental lights will now flicker when the Lake Monster is coming

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Achievement for catching the Goblin and Puffer fish

  • Fixed an issue that allowed two players to enter a boat at the same time, causing one player to bug out

  • Fixed several bugs that could cause a players upgrades to reset

  • Fixed a bug that would cause bones to spawn infinitely when reloading saved games

  • Fixed several bugs that were causing dsync for clients when interacting with bait

  • Fixed bug where the depth in the lake in the cave was much shallower than it was supposed to be

Thanks!!

