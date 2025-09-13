Hello everyone! A new season is upon us, the leaderboard has been WIPED. Best of luck to everyone!
Content and changes:
Added Gold Fish, Easy to catch, glowy, and worth a lot of cash!
Added new sinkhole locations in the ocean on the jungle map. These locations are far deeper than the rest of the map. The peaceful version of the map does not contain these sinkholes
Added a new easter egg on the jungle map
Updated the cabin interior
Environmental lights will now flicker when the Lake Monster is coming
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Achievement for catching the Goblin and Puffer fish
Fixed an issue that allowed two players to enter a boat at the same time, causing one player to bug out
Fixed several bugs that could cause a players upgrades to reset
Fixed a bug that would cause bones to spawn infinitely when reloading saved games
Fixed several bugs that were causing dsync for clients when interacting with bait
Fixed bug where the depth in the lake in the cave was much shallower than it was supposed to be
Thanks!!
Changed files in this update