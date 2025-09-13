

• Starting Experience - Overhaul

• Major Audio Overhaul on All Mobs, Guards, NPC's, Quests, Locations, Taverns, Villages and more.

• Group improvements

• Southmir Pathing and Random Zone Fixes

• Fixed Music Destroyed and Restart on All Combat to Pause

• Updates to Grouping Healthbars

• Attenuation Fixes on 2 Hand Swings and Punching

• Fixed Pathing in Plains of Uru to Morthstone

• Upgraded AI sounds.

• Barrels in Morthstone Popping Light

• Shrouded Burial Hills Lighting, NPC's and Pathing Updates

• Northmir fixes and updates

• Southmir fixes and updates

• Everkeen Forest Updates

• Grimwood Hollows Updates

• Fayewitch Grove Updates

• Plains of Uru Updates

• Increase 2H Weapon Animations and Delay

• Changed several weapons for Production Spell Performance Testing

• Re-Worked Click Functionality

• Player vicinity - refresh group health bars.

• Shield Throw II now requires a shield