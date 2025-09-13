New Update: 0.415, Released 9/13/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
• Starting Experience - Overhaul
• Major Audio Overhaul on All Mobs, Guards, NPC's, Quests, Locations, Taverns, Villages and more.
• Group improvements
• Southmir Pathing and Random Zone Fixes
• Fixed Music Destroyed and Restart on All Combat to Pause
• Updates to Grouping Healthbars
• Attenuation Fixes on 2 Hand Swings and Punching
• Fixed Pathing in Plains of Uru to Morthstone
• Upgraded AI sounds.
• Barrels in Morthstone Popping Light
• Shrouded Burial Hills Lighting, NPC's and Pathing Updates
• Northmir fixes and updates
• Southmir fixes and updates
• Everkeen Forest Updates
• Grimwood Hollows Updates
• Fayewitch Grove Updates
• Plains of Uru Updates
• Increase 2H Weapon Animations and Delay
• Changed several weapons for Production Spell Performance Testing
• Re-Worked Click Functionality
• Player vicinity - refresh group health bars.
• Shield Throw II now requires a shield
