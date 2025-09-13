 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19969524 Edited 13 September 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Starting Experience - Overhaul
• Major Audio Overhaul on All Mobs, Guards, NPC's, Quests, Locations, Taverns, Villages and more.
• Group improvements
• Southmir Pathing and Random Zone Fixes
• Fixed Music Destroyed and Restart on All Combat to Pause
• Updates to Grouping Healthbars
• Attenuation Fixes on 2 Hand Swings and Punching
• Fixed Pathing in Plains of Uru to Morthstone
• Upgraded AI sounds.
• Barrels in Morthstone Popping Light
• Shrouded Burial Hills Lighting, NPC's and Pathing Updates
• Northmir fixes and updates
• Southmir fixes and updates
• Everkeen Forest Updates
• Grimwood Hollows Updates
• Fayewitch Grove Updates
• Plains of Uru Updates
• Increase 2H Weapon Animations and Delay
• Changed several weapons for Production Spell Performance Testing
• Re-Worked Click Functionality
• Player vicinity - refresh group health bars.
• Shield Throw II now requires a shield

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2265331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link