🖼️ Beastie Art Updates

For this update, we focused on wrapping up animation on Beasties found in Amberstone. We also brought a new animator onto the team to help us work through the mountain of work a bit faster - please welcome Manuela Escolar Gonzalez to the team! :)



Wormask: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Plumask: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Supassum: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Supilero: Animation COMPLETE! *With some minor design modifications



Animation COMPLETE! Woollie: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Fetcham: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Servace: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Garood: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Platypulse: Animation COMPLETE!



Animation COMPLETE! Kaleidarn: Animation COMPLETE!





The number of Beasties marked as complete has gone from 27 to 37.



✨New Stuff



RANK DEFENSE MODE This new challenge mode is unlocked for every player upon completing the main story

Other players' teams will visit your hometown Beastieball stadium and challenge you every day! Defeat them for glory and for SP!

Build your own Ranked Team, design their strategy, and enjoy as they challenge other players on their own. You'll passively earn SP anytime they score a win!







NEW STORY CONTENT You can now max out your hearts with Riven.

A new recurring character has been added: Riley's Dad. He's located in Rutile (along with the cafe/store family business he runs) and has various dialogue/interactions throughout the story.





Environmental improvements Additional environmental details have been added around Rutile and Quartz Canyon





Approx. 50 new unlockable Team Titles added! After you've unlocked bonus Team Titles from post-game challenges, a counter of your total unlocked Team Titles will appear in the Team Title menu





MUSIC UPDATES

NEW TRACKS: VS. Rival & VS. Reese These track have been added for certain story encounters

Players who have already passed their point the story will have the new songs available in Music Setup.

The OST is now available on Steam!

The new tracks have also been added to the OST on Bandcamp!





📰 Other News

BIGMOON BASH: CATS vs DOGS vs BIRDS!

A Bigmoon Bash is coming next weekend! This one is a contest between cats, dogs and birds. Jump into the game next weekend and challenge coaches around the world to help your favorite Beastie win the Bash!





🔧 Balance Changes

This is the 2nd Milestone Update out of 10 planned.[list]

Taken at face value, the changes we're making here may seem overly extreme OR not far enough, depending on how you've felt about PvP gameplay across previous updates. I thought it may be helpful to outline the larger problems we're seeing, and how we hope to address them.

📜 Theory and Intentions

Beastieball generally has very "squishy" matchups which make it more fighting-game like; different Beasties represent different playstyles, which give them more rich and subtle interactions, rather than being hard counters for each other. For all its strengths, this paradigm is often tested by teams that are optimized to the extreme in either offense and stall. If you have a Beastie with the best offensive stats in the game, and pair it with the best offensive support, and use the strongest attack, you should reasonably expect it to do high damage to all possible targets. If we added more defense to some Beasties such that they could tank hits like that, those same Beasties would become invulnerable to nearly everything else in the game. The margins we're designing around are just that tight.

The result of this (supported by consensus of analytics data across many PvP events) is that Beasties who are good at creating fast, one-turn kills tend to be more effective than others. The other Beasties that tend to succeed are either ones who best support offense, or those who are extremely tanky and stally and able to survive extremes, with less space for Beasties in-between. This is not an absolute in all cases, and the range of winrates across all Beasties is still surprisingly narrow, but as the player-base optimizes their team builds this is the direction we've seen things slide.

In the past, we've tried to address hyper-offense edge cases by looking at the most powerful options and adding complexities to their usage, or reducing their power level when there was no other viable option. We'll continue to look into and address problems like this as they emerge, but as the game balance tightens we've started to feel like the game needed a more fundamental internal tool to help keep extreme offense in check. In an ideal vision, hyper-offense should still feel like hyper-offense, but savvy players who anticipate what their opponent is going to do should have a way to call them out and gain a defensive advantage.

To that end, one of our main focuses for this update went to buffing Blocking. We have been careful not to take things too far; the balance of offensive and defensive power is critical to the game's fun and flavor. If it were just a little too optimal to focus on defense, then high-level games would easily grind to a halt. So ultimately: the actual list of changes isn't terribly long. But we're excited to see what impact they'll have on the balance going forward!

⚙️ Mechanics

BLOCK 🔼 BLOCK can now be stacked multiple times on the same Beastie.

Higher stacks of block reduce the damage of the next attack using math very similar to negative BOOSTs (2/3 > 1/2 > 2/5 > 1/3 > etc).

All stacks of BLOCK clear off a Beastie after they make any attack or tag out

Additional plays are being added to take advantage of this new mechanic as well.





❗ New Universal Play: Double Block Effect: DEFENSE. Only used at net. If ally joins the BLOCK: Target feels +2 BLOCKED.

Block, the universal defensive play, now changes to Double Block if both your Beasties are at the net and able to Block.

When a Double Block action is queued, if one of your Beasties is disrupted such that they can't join in (ie. they're made ANGRY or TIRED by the opponent) then the play down-grades to a regular Block, utilized by the remaining able Beastie.





Double Block SWEATY

🔄 Sweaty now resets to 1 stack when the Beastie is on the bench

With the change from Team Chant to Chant, Sweaty lost a major counter-play option, and has proven to be difficult to play into. Considering we're now pushing for changes that will advantage bulkier Beasties, we don't want to see Sweaty and aggressive stall become a centralizing strategy at the high level. This change will slightly reduce its efficacy/punishment without requiring players to build more anti-meta checks into their teams.





RALLY

🔻 ...Fixed a bug which made it so that MIND attacks had -33% POW instead of -25%

This one is embarrassing, but, um, yeah, we were testing some stuff out before the previous balance patch and didn't properly disable it before letting it loose. We only found out this issue was in the game about a week before this post! We only got one feedback report about it, which was how we found out. ...Sorry!





🍄 Traits

(NEW!) Wallbreaker: BODY,SPIRIT,MIND DEF -1 to Beasties that receive their attacks

🔼 Given to Millimine, Demolipede as a secondary trait





Wallbreaker: BODY,SPIRIT,MIND DEF -1 to Beasties that receive their attacks (NEW!) Roaring: Feels 1 NOISY when they attack

🔄 Given to Maraptor in place of Clamor

Oh, Maraptor. What can we do with you? We them Clamor for thematic reasons, long before the game came out, but that trait's centralizing power has always since complicated the balance of this Beastie and, by proxy, Magpike. From the data we have, Maraptor wound up underperforming unless they were using a Trait Dance + Clamor combo, in which case they were vastly overperforming and disruptive. We couldn't find a way to manage the mix of these ingredients, so we're giving Maraptor an all-new trait (but not entirely out of left field) and focusing on giving them and Magpike a much-needed glow-up.





Roaring: Feels 1 NOISY when they attack (NEW!) Tangled: Loses 10 STAMINA when they MOVE or SHIFT.

🔻 Given to Leobro (Miracle Play is now a recessive trait)





Tangled: Loses 10 STAMINA when they MOVE or SHIFT. (NEW!) Smooth: Restores 15 STAMINA when they MOVE or SHIFT.

🔄 Given to Broslidon (Miracle Play is now a recessive trait)





Smooth: Restores 15 STAMINA when they MOVE or SHIFT. Captain:

🔻 New effect: When they use "Volley": SHIFTs ally to the net

Across the board, Captain Beasties have overperformed in every event since the game's release. We love this Trait and wanted to find ways to let it exist at its previous power level, but in practice it has proven to be a deadly multiplier on any scary offensive Beastie, and the most common element in every overpowered tool that's surfaced. We hope this tweak will keep the trait's gameplay interesting and powerful while also requiring more intentional team-building to take advantage of. With this change, Captain Beasties may prefer to build around Support/Defense plays while relying on their basic volley to get value.





Mischief:

🔼 New effect: Can use SUPPORT plays while holding the ball and during Defense





Cleanup:

🔼 New effect: Resets all FIELD EFFECTS and BOOSTS when they TAG OUT





Moist:

🔼 New effect: When this Beastie is SWEATY, they restore 10 STAMINA each turn instead





Neural Net:

🔼 New effect: MIND attacks always go to this Beastie and give an EASY RECEIVE





Study:

🔼 New effect: When hit with a BODY, SPIRIT, or MIND attack: +2 to the corresponding DEF





Tractor Beam:

🔻 New effect: On turn start, the nearest non-WIPED opponent is beamed, preventing use of TAG OUT.

A slight tweak which means Albrax can't change their Tractor Beam target mid-turn. This stops frustrating strategies around using Quick Tag or mid-turn movement to unexpectedly cancel out the opponent's defense action. When we first found these interactions, we thought they were a fun and deep consequence of the game mechanics, which they are, but once they started seeing broader adoption and usage the novelty wore off and we had to contend with how unfun they are to actually play against.





Watchtower:

🔻 New effect: Attacks that target an adjacent ally go to this Beastie instead and do 1.2x damage

Watchtower, similar to Clamor and Slippery, has proven to be difficult to balance around and creates extremely swingy matchups. In particular, it's great at enabling frail offensive Beasties like Servace, Psylusc and Squimage, and we want to see that continue - but it worked a little bit too well for too many matchups. We're pairing this change with some other buffs and stat changes, such that we hope to see struggling Beasties like Fetcham perform better; this change also makes your targeting choices INTO Watchtower more relevant, creating more interesting counterplay that isn't purely dependent on team-building choices.







🏃 Plays

(NEW!) Wall - DEFENSE. Only used at net. Target feels +2 BLOCKED. -10 STAMINA to self.

Via level up

🔼 Bandicraft, Armantis



Via friendship

🔼 Broslidon, Opposur, Deluja, Yamyth, Servace







Wall - DEFENSE. Only used at net. Target feels +2 BLOCKED. -10 STAMINA to self. (NEW!) Menace - DEFENSE. Target feels +2 BLOCKED. Feel 2 ANGRY.

Via level up

🔼 Hydrolm, Crawlurk



Via friendship

🔼 Mistic, Tortanchor, Boldlur, Yamyth







Menace - DEFENSE. Target feels +2 BLOCKED. Feel 2 ANGRY. (NEW!) Thrash - Spirit attack, 80 POW. POW x1.5 if user is JAZZED.

Via level up

🔼 Fetcham



Via friendship

🔼 Skulkapi, Yamyth







Thrash - Spirit attack, 80 POW. POW x1.5 if user is JAZZED. (NEW!) Mimic - ? attack, ? POW. Changes to the ally's first attack. POW x1.2.

Via level up

🔼 Squimage, Diabloceras



Via friendship

. . .







Mimic - ? attack, ? POW. Changes to the ally's first attack. POW x1.2. (NEW?) Fall Back - DEFENSE. +1 BODY,SPIRIT,MIND DEF to front row active team. SHIFT team to back row.

This is a glow-up to an existing play, except we never actually let any Beasties learn it via level-up. That changes today!

Via level up

🔼 Beetlback, Skulkapi



Via friendship

🔼 Zefyre, Servace, Psylusc, Beelb, Gremlur, Blitzwift, Hydrolm







Fall Back - DEFENSE. +1 BODY,SPIRIT,MIND DEF to front row active team. SHIFT team to back row. (NEW?) Whoosh - SUPPORT. SHIFT self to net. +1 ACTION. -15 STAMINA.

This play replaces Tailwind internally

Via level up

🔼 Zefyre, Broslidon



Via friendship

🔼 Cherrily, Mascurry, Skulkapi, Blitzwift, Deluja, Beetlback, Daredillo









Whoosh - SUPPORT. SHIFT self to net. +1 ACTION. -15 STAMINA. Hyperspike: 🔄 New effect: Body attack, 130 POW. Must charge up for 3 turns. Feel 3 TIRED.

Hyperspike can now be used anywhere, but we've added a charge-up meter to delay how often it can be used. Yep, an entire new mechanic just for this play! It's always been a little too big of a number that's too easy to get the full impact of a little too often. We want plays this powerful to exist, but this new mechanic adds a new layer of cooldown to it that makes it fun to play around. We hope you like it as much as we do.



Perfect Shot 🔻 New effect: Mind attack, 125 POW. Requires 2 ACTIONS. POW x3/4 if user has any FEELINGS.



Exert 🔄 New effect: Spirit attack, 60 POW. Feel 2 TOUGH + 2 SWEATY.

Last patch we debuted Exert with the self-Sweaty effect. Everybody complained about it. We changed it to a stamina cost instead. And then nobody used it. So... you know what? I think we were right. We're putting the sweaty back on it.



Excited Pass 🔄 New effect: VOLLEY. If STAMINA is over 40: feel 1 JAZZED.



Call Out 🔼 New effect: +1 BODY,SPIRIT DEF to ally. +2 MIND DEF to ally.



Hunker 🔼 New effect: +1 SPIRIT, MIND DEF to self. +2 BODY DEF to self. Feel 1 NERVOUS.



Dramatic Exit 🔄 New effect: Benched ally feels 1 NOISY. TAG OUT. Active team feels +1 ANGRY.



Dig 🔄 New effect: VOLLEY. Restore 15 STAMINA.

Dig has always been close to our hearts as an iconic volleyball technique AND a great flavor addition for so many creatures. But we never re-examined this Jazzed source while others were slowly addressed, and cunning players came to discover a bit too much value out of this play that was on a few too many things. We want to be able to give Dig to Beasties without it breaking the game's power level, so we're changing this play to something a little more generic and have instead adjusted Excited Pass to be a less-distributed version of Dig's original spirit. This new effect does also better match with the way a Dig in volleyball is a purely defensive maneuver.





👹 Beasties

Albrax

🔻73 BDEF (from 83)

🔻 Plays Removed: Dispel







Armantis

🔻 Plays Removed: Quick Set

🔼 Plays Added: Set







Bandicraft

🔻25 SPOW (from 30)

🔼 85 SDEF (from 80)

🔼 Plays Added: High Five, Rumble, Excited Pass







Blitzwift

🔄 Tweaked level-up plays learned to be higher value







Merrifly, Cherrily, Mascurry

🔼 Plays Added: Excited Pass







Conjarr

🔼 Plays Added: Chant







Daredillo

🔼 65 MDEF (from 55)







Demolipede

🔼 88 BDEF (from 78)

🔼 Plays Added: Dig (as a level-up play)







Fetcham

🔼 75 BPOW (from 70)

🔼 83 SPOW (from 80)

🔻 35 MPOW (from 40)

🔼 55 MDEF (from 42)

🔼 Plays Added: Excited Pass







Grazada

🔼 Plays Added: Chant

🔄 Swapped Dig out, Excited Pass in







Hydrolm

🔻25 SPOW (from 30)

🔼 60 BDEF (from 55)







Magpike

🔼 69 SDEF (from 60)

🔼 99 MDEF (from 95)

🔼 Plays Added: Chant, Tracker







Mudslee

🔻80 BDEF (from 86)

🔻Plays Removed: Trait Dance







Opposur

🔼 95 BPOW (from 90)

🔻90 SPOW (from 95)







Platenna, Platypulse, Pladion

🔼 Plays Added: Ricochet, Set







Platypulse

🔼 46 BDEF (from 38)







Collarva, Wormask, Plumask

🔼 Plays Added: Chant







Riplash

🔻80 SDEF (from 90)







Gullit, Skiffrig

🔼 Plays Added: Chant







Squimage/Diabloceras

🔄 Swapped Dig out, Excited Pass in







Turogue, Turtaneer, Tortanchor

🔼 Plays Added: Chant

🔻Plays Removed: Frazzle, Numbshot, Rumble







Trat

🔼 Plays Added: Tough Front







Varkabond

🔻30 SPOW (from 50)

🔼 80 SDEF (from 70)

🔼 100 MDEF (from 90)

🔼 Plays Added: Dig







Vultoxin

🔻97 MPOW (from 105)







Maraptor

🔼 93 BPOW (from 89)

🔻 21 SPOW (from 29)

🔼 91 BDEF (from 81)

🔼 59 SDEF (from 49)

🔼 Plays Added: Chant, Tracker







🚧Other Fixes and Changes