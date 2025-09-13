An emergency update that takes care of two reported issues. Other reported issues are still being worked on. Thank you for your support and help!



Full patchnotes:



-Fixed critical issue that caused the game to freeze when generating a boss deck in some situations.



-Fixed issue that would cause the "Revive from your opponent's GY" effect not to work and not to highlight the correct card under some situations.



-Attempt to patch issue that would cause your run score to be uploaded as your Highest DL score on the leaderboard.



