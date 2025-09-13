 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969503 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
An emergency update that takes care of two reported issues. Other reported issues are still being worked on. Thank you for your support and help!

Full patchnotes:

-Fixed critical issue that caused the game to freeze when generating a boss deck in some situations.

-Fixed issue that would cause the "Revive from your opponent's GY" effect not to work and not to highlight the correct card under some situations.

-Attempt to patch issue that would cause your run score to be uploaded as your Highest DL score on the leaderboard.

