13 September 2025 Build 19969490 Edited 13 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, Clappy Cheeks' new update is here! 2 new levels and 2 CG scenes have been added, one animated and one non-animated. Our main character Luna meets Bella, a succubus who will be a playable character in the future. How do you think this meeting will unfold? Don't forget to download the new update to see the beginning of this friendship. Oh, I almost forgot to mention, new achievements have also been added. I'm thinking of adding more achievements in future updates, and maybe even cards in the future. Stay tuned~

