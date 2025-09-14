We hope you're having a blast in Borderlands 4. The team is loving seeing you all shooting and looting your way through Kairos.

Today we're releasing a new update to help improve stability for a wide range of PCs.

Please note that any time you change any of your graphics settings, your shaders will need to recompile; it may take up to 15 minutes for this process to fully complete.

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, please refer to this Borderlands 4 NVIDIA Optimization guide that features Optimal Settings charts provided by NVIDIA with suggestions for which graphics settings may work best for your combination of GPU and desired display resolution. You should also use the NVIDIA app to download and install NVIDIA's newest Game Ready Driver (581.29) and Optimize for your system.

If you have an AMD graphics card, please refer to this Borderlands 4 AMD Optimization guide that features Optimal Settings with suggestions for which graphics settings may work best for your combination of GPU and desired display resolution.

Thanks again for joining us on this journey, Vault Hunters—we're just getting started. We’re continuing to read your feedback, planning additional updates and will have more details to come.