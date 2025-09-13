- Gameplay: Added one new aircraft (size 0).
- Gameplay: Added two new airlines.
- UI: Added a “Cinematic Mode” to the Flight Info. When activated, the camera will follow aircraft undergoing significant tasks (e.g. landing, unloading of passengers, taking off, etc). The cinematic mode is automatically deactivated when moving the view.
- UI: Directions of one-way taxiways are now highlighted more clearly when they are under construction and when other taxiways are being built.
Update Notes for 14 Sep 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3197061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update