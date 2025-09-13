 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969458 Edited 13 September 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: Added one new aircraft (size 0).
  • Gameplay: Added two new airlines.
  • UI: Added a “Cinematic Mode” to the Flight Info. When activated, the camera will follow aircraft undergoing significant tasks (e.g. landing, unloading of passengers, taking off, etc). The cinematic mode is automatically deactivated when moving the view.
  • UI: Directions of one-way taxiways are now highlighted more clearly when they are under construction and when other taxiways are being built.

