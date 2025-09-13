 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969399
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on performance improvements, gameplay polish, and some exciting new features:

Major Changes

  • Endless Mode: A brand-new mode unlocked after finishing Western Run.

  • New Final Bosses: Both Run East and Run West now feature completely redesigned final boss encounters.

Gameplay & Levels

  • Cave levels optimized for smoother performance.

  • Long Cave levels now feature enemies.

  • Western Run optimized for GPU performance.

  • Added “one-of-three” choices and shops during final boss fights.

  • Landmine hazards are now deadlier.

Settings & UI

  • Added new settings:

    • Simplified UI option.

    • FPS Limiter.

    • Floating texts toggle.

Fixes & Tweaks

  • Corrected tooltip description mistakes.

  • Trashbag addon fixed – now significantly more powerful.

  • Rusty Spring addon fixed.

  • Bullet Casing addon icon corrected.

  • Fixed mutants T-posing at a distance.

  • Fixed visual glitch on Run North when crossing gates.

  • Some nearly silent sounds now play at proper volume.

  • Weapon projectile trails updated for better performance.

Changed files in this update

