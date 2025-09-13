This update focuses on performance improvements, gameplay polish, and some exciting new features:
Major Changes
Endless Mode: A brand-new mode unlocked after finishing Western Run.
New Final Bosses: Both Run East and Run West now feature completely redesigned final boss encounters.
Gameplay & Levels
Cave levels optimized for smoother performance.
Long Cave levels now feature enemies.
Western Run optimized for GPU performance.
Added “one-of-three” choices and shops during final boss fights.
Landmine hazards are now deadlier.
Settings & UI
Added new settings:
Simplified UI option.
FPS Limiter.
Floating texts toggle.
Fixes & Tweaks
Corrected tooltip description mistakes.
Trashbag addon fixed – now significantly more powerful.
Rusty Spring addon fixed.
Bullet Casing addon icon corrected.
Fixed mutants T-posing at a distance.
Fixed visual glitch on Run North when crossing gates.
Some nearly silent sounds now play at proper volume.
Weapon projectile trails updated for better performance.
