Changelog

Added a Hard Lock-On Mode



Pile Bunker now provides additional speed with its auto-lunge



Your reticle will no longer wander after target acquisition is complete



Adjusted default target selection settings to prioritize the center of the screen more heavily (new: 2.5, prev: 2)



Adjusted some of the reticle's visuals



Adjusted the error display for energy and weight utilization above 100%



Increased size of player health display



Several Default Keybinds have changed or been added

Turbo Boost Toggle

- Keyboard: No Change

- Gamepad: Top Face Button

Kick

- Keyboard: F

- Gamepad: Left Thumbstick Button

Interact/Modify

- Keyboard: No Change

- Gamepad: D-Pad Up

Hard Lock-On Toggle

- Keyboard: Middle Mouse Button

- Gamepad: Right Thumbstick Button



Energy Blade now deals 725 damage per hit (prev: 750)



Hydraulic Fist now deals 800 damage per hit (prev: 2000)



Hydraulic Fist now takes 2.5 seconds to reload (prev: 1)



Pile Bunker now deals 5400 damage per hit (prev: 6400)



Pile Bunker now takes 5 seconds to reload (prev: 2.5)



Fixed Volatile Mod comparison showing both mods with the new mod's rarity



Fixed weapon stats going off-screen in weapon augment menu



Note Regarding Balance Changes: The Hydraulic Fist now has DPS closer to a Medium weight weapon, the Laser Blade has high DPS even for a Heavy weight weapon, and the Pile Bunker still has the highest DPS of any weapon in the game. The previous numbers were relatively placeholder as I hadn't had time to bring the weapons through my normal balancing process. That's not to say that nothing further will change, but this is a state that makes much more sense than previous.