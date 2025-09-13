 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969387 Edited 13 September 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Features
  • Added a Hard Lock-On Mode
  • Pile Bunker now provides additional speed with its auto-lunge


Changes
  • Your reticle will no longer wander after target acquisition is complete
  • Adjusted default target selection settings to prioritize the center of the screen more heavily (new: 2.5, prev: 2)
  • Adjusted some of the reticle's visuals
  • Adjusted the error display for energy and weight utilization above 100%
  • Increased size of player health display
  • Several Default Keybinds have changed or been added
    Turbo Boost Toggle
    - Keyboard: No Change
    - Gamepad: Top Face Button
    Kick
    - Keyboard: F
    - Gamepad: Left Thumbstick Button
    Interact/Modify
    - Keyboard: No Change
    - Gamepad: D-Pad Up
    Hard Lock-On Toggle
    - Keyboard: Middle Mouse Button
    - Gamepad: Right Thumbstick Button


Balance Adjustments
  • Energy Blade now deals 725 damage per hit (prev: 750)
  • Hydraulic Fist now deals 800 damage per hit (prev: 2000)
  • Hydraulic Fist now takes 2.5 seconds to reload (prev: 1)
  • Pile Bunker now deals 5400 damage per hit (prev: 6400)
  • Pile Bunker now takes 5 seconds to reload (prev: 2.5)


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Volatile Mod comparison showing both mods with the new mod's rarity
  • Fixed weapon stats going off-screen in weapon augment menu


Note Regarding Balance Changes: The Hydraulic Fist now has DPS closer to a Medium weight weapon, the Laser Blade has high DPS even for a Heavy weight weapon, and the Pile Bunker still has the highest DPS of any weapon in the game. The previous numbers were relatively placeholder as I hadn't had time to bring the weapons through my normal balancing process. That's not to say that nothing further will change, but this is a state that makes much more sense than previous.

