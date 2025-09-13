Features
- Added a Hard Lock-On Mode
- Pile Bunker now provides additional speed with its auto-lunge
Changes
- Your reticle will no longer wander after target acquisition is complete
- Adjusted default target selection settings to prioritize the center of the screen more heavily (new: 2.5, prev: 2)
- Adjusted some of the reticle's visuals
- Adjusted the error display for energy and weight utilization above 100%
- Increased size of player health display
- Several Default Keybinds have changed or been added
Turbo Boost Toggle
- Keyboard: No Change
- Gamepad: Top Face Button
Kick
- Keyboard: F
- Gamepad: Left Thumbstick Button
Interact/Modify
- Keyboard: No Change
- Gamepad: D-Pad Up
Hard Lock-On Toggle
- Keyboard: Middle Mouse Button
- Gamepad: Right Thumbstick Button
Balance Adjustments
- Energy Blade now deals 725 damage per hit (prev: 750)
- Hydraulic Fist now deals 800 damage per hit (prev: 2000)
- Hydraulic Fist now takes 2.5 seconds to reload (prev: 1)
- Pile Bunker now deals 5400 damage per hit (prev: 6400)
- Pile Bunker now takes 5 seconds to reload (prev: 2.5)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Volatile Mod comparison showing both mods with the new mod's rarity
- Fixed weapon stats going off-screen in weapon augment menu
Note Regarding Balance Changes: The Hydraulic Fist now has DPS closer to a Medium weight weapon, the Laser Blade has high DPS even for a Heavy weight weapon, and the Pile Bunker still has the highest DPS of any weapon in the game. The previous numbers were relatively placeholder as I hadn't had time to bring the weapons through my normal balancing process. That's not to say that nothing further will change, but this is a state that makes much more sense than previous.
Changed files in this update