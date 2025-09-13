 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969366 Edited 13 September 2025 – 14:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated for the first time in 9 years!
- Visuals now match “PICO PARK” and “PICO PARK 2”.
- Supports online play for 2 to 10 players.
- Added Steam Input support.
- Now compatible with monitors running at 60Hz or higher.

We'll keep it free for about a week.

Changed files in this update

Windows English PICO PARK Content Depot 461041
