Updated for the first time in 9 years!
- Visuals now match “PICO PARK” and “PICO PARK 2”.
- Supports online play for 2 to 10 players.
- Added Steam Input support.
- Now compatible with monitors running at 60Hz or higher.
We'll keep it free for about a week.
Update 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English PICO PARK Content Depot 461041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update