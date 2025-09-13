 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969350 Edited 13 September 2025 – 14:32:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

大家好，因为大灾变这一更新版本，涉及到很多代码的大更新，而旧存档里，有些场景没有这些新的内容/代码，可能会造成有些旧存档无法读取（报错），非常抱歉！大家可以试试再更新一下最新版本，看能否修复存档。

如果还是不行，麻烦重新再开一次游戏，对您造成的不便，深表歉意！

Changed files in this update

Depot 3682531
