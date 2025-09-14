 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19969328 Edited 14 September 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just released!

Replace the Lamp: The Last Shift Just released on September 14, 2025!

Why earlier?

  • I finished this game five days before today, and maybe earlier would have been better.

What's next?

  • I will release the second game if this game has at least 100 copies to pay for the Steam fee for the second project.

  • The second game will have a story based on real events from my life, and of course, it will not be an ordinary story.

Developer Expectations

  • I hope that starting this serious endeavor with my game will be an important step for me in the future. I will help my friends by working with them to create games.

  • For those of you who have purchased this game, thank you. That is your support for me, Penjaga Malam Studio A.K.A YapGamedev.

