Just released!
Replace the Lamp: The Last Shift Just released on September 14, 2025!
Why earlier?
I finished this game five days before today, and maybe earlier would have been better.
What's next?
I will release the second game if this game has at least 100 copies to pay for the Steam fee for the second project.
The second game will have a story based on real events from my life, and of course, it will not be an ordinary story.
Developer Expectations
I hope that starting this serious endeavor with my game will be an important step for me in the future. I will help my friends by working with them to create games.
For those of you who have purchased this game, thank you. That is your support for me, Penjaga Malam Studio A.K.A YapGamedev.