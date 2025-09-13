Hey Cafe Owners! 👋
We’ve just released Update 1.1.2. with bug fixes and tweaks to improve your cafe experience!
Patch Notes – Release 1.1.2. ☕
New Features & Fixes:
Fixed missing ingredient names
Restored missing Russian characters
Resolved a bug where certain recipes wouldn’t unlock after completing all quests
The cafe will reopen every 7 consecutive days to prevent related bugs
Optimized the save backup system for improved reliability
Minor bug fixes and performance enhancements
📢 Got questions or just want to chat? Come hang out in our Discord or drop by the Steam Community— we’d love to hear from you!
