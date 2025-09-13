Hey Cafe Owners! 👋

We’ve just released Update 1.1.2. with bug fixes and tweaks to improve your cafe experience!

Patch Notes – Release 1.1.2. ☕

New Features & Fixes:

Fixed missing ingredient names

Restored missing Russian characters

Resolved a bug where certain recipes wouldn’t unlock after completing all quests

The cafe will reopen every 7 consecutive days to prevent related bugs

Optimized the save backup system for improved reliability

Minor bug fixes and performance enhancements

