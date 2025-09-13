 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969276 Edited 13 September 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Cafe Owners! 👋

We’ve just released Update 1.1.2. with bug fixes and tweaks to improve your cafe experience!

Patch Notes – Release 1.1.2.

New Features & Fixes:

  • Fixed missing ingredient names

  • Restored missing Russian characters

  • Resolved a bug where certain recipes wouldn’t unlock after completing all quests

  • The cafe will reopen every 7 consecutive days to prevent related bugs

  • Optimized the save backup system for improved reliability

  • Minor bug fixes and performance enhancements

📢 Got questions or just want to chat? Come hang out in our Discord or drop by the Steam Community— we’d love to hear from you!

If you’ve been enjoying the game (or even if you haven’t!), please consider leaving a review on our Steam Page! 💖

